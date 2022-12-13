© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
Jennifer Hubbard
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Jennifer Hubbard stands for a portrait at the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown on Dec. 12, 2022. The sanctuary is dedicated to the memory of her daughter, six-year old Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim, Catherine.

The mother of a six-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter – Catherine Violet Hubbard.

“We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother, and the nonprofit’s executive director. “If the grace and the love that she had for animals could be something that could be encountered by other people, other kids, there was no other option than building a sanctuary.”

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary spans 34-acres of nature preserve, with a native meadow habitat for the monarch butterfly and raised garden beds that yield 3,000 pounds of produce annually for food insecure families.

“We’ll be the first in Connecticut and in the New York metro area that is a Living Building site,” Hubbard said.

A Living Building is certified for sustainability by the International Living Future Institute. The Institute defines a Living Building as: regenerative buildings that connect occupants to light, air, food, nature, and community; self-sufficient and remain within the resource limits of their site; and create a positive impact on the human and natural systems that interact with them.

“Having those facilities will allow us to grow our educational outreach a tenfold,” Hubbard said. The center is part of the Newtown schools’ K-6 curriculum. On-site programs for children, a learning barn, and a library are in the works.

“For me personally, to be able to start a project that not only honors Catherine’s legacy and her love, but also has made as significant an impact on the communities that we serve; and is becoming known as a model for how we teach compassion, how we build empathy, makes me more certain that my path to healing was in focussing forward and honoring Catherine’s love,” Hubbard said.

Sandy Hook 10 Years
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

