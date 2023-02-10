© 2023 Connecticut Public

In "Reciprocity Project," Indigenous voices reframe our relationship to the Earth

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
Weckuwapok_Yo-Yo_ChrisNewell.jpeg
1 of 4  — Weckuwapok_Yo-Yo_ChrisNewell.jpeg
Yo-Yo Ma and Chris Newell perform a song at sun-up, "playing up the sun" in the tradition of the Wabanaki.
Reciprocity Project
Weckuwapok_WabanakiPerformers.jpeg
2 of 4  — Weckuwapok_WabanakiPerformers.jpeg
Wabanaki performers Chris Newell, Matthew Dana, Lauren Stevens, Hawk Henries, Rolfe Richter, Lynn Mitchell and Roger Paul (left to right) watch Yo-Yo Ma perform.
Reciprocity Project
WabanakiSunrise-BTS with crew, Matt, Roger, Chris, and Lauren.jpeg
3 of 4  — WabanakiSunrise-BTS with crew, Matt, Roger, Chris, and Lauren.jpeg
Wabanaki performers Chris Newell, Roger Paul, Lauren Stevens and Matthew Dana join the film crew at Schoodic Point in Maine.
Reciprocity Project
directors.jpeg
4 of 4  — directors.jpeg
Chris Newell, Roger Paul, Lauren Stevens at Schoodic Point, Maine.
Reciprocity Project

In one episode of the docu-series Reciprocity Project, Connecticut-based educator and member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe Chris Newell teaches acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma a pow-wow song. Together, they play at sunrise, "singing up the sun" in the tradition of the Wabanaki or People of the Dawnland, a confederation of four tribes in Maine including Passamaquoddy.

This hour, we hear about this film series from Newell and executive producer Tracy Rector, and about the increasing urgency of centering Indigenous perspectives on our planet and the climate. The series is intended to inspire conversation and action on climate; "to create a paradigm shift that reframes our relationships to the Earth, other living beings, and one another."

Plus, a conversation on the Native food movement with Navajo journalist and podcaster Andi Murphy.

GUESTS:

