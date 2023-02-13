© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The evolution of memes and how they've shape political dialogue

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST
Andrew Knight holds a sign of Pepe the Frog during a rally in Berkeley, Calif., in April 2017.
Josh Edelson
/
AFP/Getty Images
Andrew Knight holds a sign of Pepe the Frog during a rally in Berkeley, Calif., in April 2017.

Joan Donovan is the Research Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and author of the book Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.
Today, we talk about the evolution of memes as political devices, and how it shaped the far right.

We hear from Joan and learn about her journey to mapping out the darkest corners of the world wide web.

What questions do you have about memes, meme culture and how it shapes the internet?

GUEST:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
