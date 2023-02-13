The evolution of memes and how they've shape political dialogue

Joan Donovan is the Research Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and author of the book Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.

Today, we talk about the evolution of memes as political devices, and how it shaped the far right.

We hear from Joan and learn about her journey to mapping out the darkest corners of the world wide web.

What questions do you have about memes, meme culture and how it shapes the internet?

GUEST:



Joan Donovan: Research Director for the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University and author of the book Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.

Research Director for the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University and author of the book Dr. Evan Perkoski: Assistant Professor at the University of Connecticut