Domestic violence cases are getting more aggressive, here's how our state is addressing it

The rate of deaths caused by domestic violence in Connecticut hasn't changes much over several decades, averaging 14 intimate partner homicides per year. What has changed is the degree of lethality of these events. When they do occur, they are more aggressive and have an increased risk of being fatal.

This hour, we’ll hear from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. We’ll learn about statewide efforts to reduce domestic violence, and what teen dating violence looks like.

And we'll learn more about a recent law passed in Connecticut on coercive control, allowing individuals experiencing psychological abuse and other non-physical forms of abuse to file a restraining order.

If you need help or just someone to talk to, please visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7. You can also visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788. Learn more about lethality by visiting The Laurel Center's "Lethality Assessment"