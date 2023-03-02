© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Domestic violence cases are getting more aggressive, here's how our state is addressing it

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
A broken vase with flowers
Sabine Davis
/
Getty Images
A broken vase with flowers.

The rate of deaths caused by domestic violence in Connecticut hasn't changes much over several decades, averaging 14 intimate partner homicides per year. What has changed is the degree of lethality of these events. When they do occur, they are more aggressive and have an increased risk of being fatal.

This hour, we’ll hear from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. We’ll learn about statewide efforts to reduce domestic violence, and what teen dating violence looks like.

And we'll learn more about a recent law passed in Connecticut on coercive control, allowing individuals experiencing psychological abuse and other non-physical forms of abuse to file a restraining order.

GUESTS:

If you need help or just someone to talk to, please visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7. You can also visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788. Learn more about lethality by visiting The Laurel Center's "Lethality Assessment"

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
