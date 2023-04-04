© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

TikTok Goes to Washington

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on children, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on children, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The recent congressional hearings with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew showed a continued disconnect between lawmakers and social media companies, and their users.

With lawmakers pushing for tougher restrictions on TikTok and in some cases an outright ban, many are asking, what are the real solutions to protecting our privacy online?

Today, we explore ways to regulate social media. Is a TikTok ban the first step to making internet privacy a human right?

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen