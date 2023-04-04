TikTok Goes to Washington
The recent congressional hearings with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew showed a continued disconnect between lawmakers and social media companies, and their users.
With lawmakers pushing for tougher restrictions on TikTok and in some cases an outright ban, many are asking, what are the real solutions to protecting our privacy online?
Today, we explore ways to regulate social media. Is a TikTok ban the first step to making internet privacy a human right?
GUESTS:
- Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter for the Connecticut Mirror
- Willmary Escoto: U.S. Policy Analyst and Data Protection Privacy Lead for Access Now, an organization that defends and extends the digital rights of people and communities at risk.
- Joshua Tucker: Professor of Politics and Codirector for the NYU Center for Social Media and Politics
- Sebastian Zimmeck: Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Wesleyan University
