TikTok Goes to Washington

The recent congressional hearings with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew showed a continued disconnect between lawmakers and social media companies, and their users.

With lawmakers pushing for tougher restrictions on TikTok and in some cases an outright ban, many are asking, what are the real solutions to protecting our privacy online?

Today, we explore ways to regulate social media. Is a TikTok ban the first step to making internet privacy a human right?

GUESTS:

