Birds of prey fall prey to rodenticide

Anticoagulant rodenticide, a quick fix for controlling the rat and mice population, is now having an effect on birds of prey.

Today, we talk to A Place Called Hope, a local raptor rehabilitator here in Connecticut, about how it’s impacting birds across our state. After ingesting this poison, there is little that can be done to save the life of these birds.

We’ll hear about legislation to limit the use of these poisons and alternatives to rodenticide. The traditional snap traps aren’t the only way to keep out the mice!

Later, we hear from the Connecticut Audubon Society. They are celebrating their 125th anniversary and have a special birding challenge to mark the occasion.

We want to hear. Have you seen falcons, hawks and eagles, where you live?

GUESTS:



Christine Cummings: Executive Director of A Place Called Hope

Tom Andersen: Director of Communications, the Connecticut Audubon Society

Kathi Borgmann: Communications Manager, Cornell Lab of Ornithology