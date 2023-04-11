© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Birds of prey fall prey to rodenticide

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Anticoagulant rodenticide, a quick fix for controlling the rat and mice population, is now having an effect on birds of prey.

Today, we talk to A Place Called Hope, a local raptor rehabilitator here in Connecticut, about how it’s impacting birds across our state. After ingesting this poison, there is little that can be done to save the life of these birds.

We’ll hear about legislation to limit the use of these poisons and alternatives to rodenticide. The traditional snap traps aren’t the only way to keep out the mice!

Later, we hear from the Connecticut Audubon Society. They are celebrating their 125th anniversary and have a special birding challenge to mark the occasion.

We want to hear. Have you seen falcons, hawks and eagles, where you live?

GUESTS:

  • Christine Cummings: Executive Director of A Place Called Hope
  • Tom Andersen: Director of Communications, the Connecticut Audubon Society
  • Kathi Borgmann: Communications Manager, Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
