Going green with your self-care

When you’re searching for personal care products, whether a bar of soap or a bottle of lotion, are you reading the ingredients label? What harmful ingredients should be avoided?

A recent study from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found potential links between the regular use of hair straightening products like relaxers that contained "formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing chemicals," and uterine cancer, prompting a new federal lawsuit.

There have been similarly troubling findings and lawsuits around some deodorants containing benzene, and powders containing talc contaminated with asbestos. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame found PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals," in 52% of cosmetics. Only a fraction of those products listed PFAS on the label.

This hour, we hear from local makers who are focused on safe and natural ingredients.

Plus, the Environmental Working Group has been building a searchable database of different products and ingredients for almost two decades, hoping to make it easier for consumers to shop smart.

GUESTS:



Melanie Benesch: Vice President of Government Affairs, Environmental Working Group

Christine Palm: Connecticut Democratic State Representative, 36th District

Sami Jo Artus: Founder and Chief Beauty Maker, florapothecarie

Mecca Davis-Provite: Owner, Rootuals Natural Hair Care