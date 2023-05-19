© 2023 Connecticut Public

The challenges of addressing adult literacy

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT
Mid adult female student studying with classmates in language school
Maskot
/
Getty Images
.

23% of the adult U.S. population cannot read above a third-grade level. Literacy isn’t limited to reading and writing, it can also refer to basic math, comprehension and critical thinking skills.

According to ProLiteracy, bringing reading levels up “would generate an additional $2.2 trillion in annual income. Today, we get a deeper understanding of adult literacy in our country and across our state.

There is no part of the U.S. population that isn’t touched by low literacy. And many people suffer from shame around the struggle to read and write.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired April 7, 2023.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
