Ashley Hamel takes her music to new heights abroad, plus a look at the ticketing industry

Ashley Hamel discovered her love of music while growing up in Connecticut. The singer-songwriter eventually left New England behind to build her music career in Indonesia.

This hour, she joins us from Jakarta to talk about her new single, "New England Baby…”

Plus, earlier this year, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill that he hopes will rein in the role of online, third-party ticket sellers. He has the latest on the "Unlock Ticketing Markets Act," and the concerns he has for up-and-coming musicians competing in what he has called a ticket-selling "monopoly."

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired on August 31, 2023.