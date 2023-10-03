© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

What it takes to save the turtles

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
Two Diamondback terrapins move around inside boxes waiting for care at the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Cape Cod, Massachusetts on May 16, 2023. Beginning in January 2019, the Cape Wildlife Center becomes a program of New England Wildlife Centers. The 5-acre facility located in Barnstable, Massachusetts, serves as the Cape Cod branch of the organization. The local community is provided with the free veterinary wildlife care model and care-based education centers.
Lauren Owens Lambert
/
AFP via Getty Images
Turtles are among one of the oldest reptiles to walk the planet. Although turtles often live long lifespans and are among some of the most resilient animals on the planet,human presence has meant a huge threat to their species. 

In her new book Of Time and Turtles, Sy Montgomery says turtles live “slow.” She spent time working with the people that have dedicated their lives to rehabilitating these fascinating creatures, and she joins us to talk about her book.

And Matt Patterson, fellow turtle lover, illustrator of this book and their accompanying picture book The Book of Turtles joins us too. He is also a wildlife artist and sculptor.

We'll learn about what’s being done to care and protect these animals.

GUESTS:

  • Sy Montgomery: Author of Of Time and Turtles
  • Matt Patterson illustrator of The Book of Turtles and wildlife artist

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
