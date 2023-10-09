© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Finding solutions to slow the fast-fashion cycle

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Harris tweed weaver Ian Mackay holds a pile of wool in his hands.
Harris tweed weaver Ian Mackay works in his weaving shed in Shawbost on the Isle Of Lewis on November 24, 2021. - Tweed, the rough woolen fabric most associated with the windswept islands of Scotland since the 19th century, is these days more popular than ever, inspiring designers to be more environmentally friendly due to its ecological and sustainable properties.
Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty
JALAPãO, TOCANTINS STATE, BRAZIL - 2013/07/23: Fair trade fashion - sustainable development, use of natural resources for increasing income of poor families in Third World and producing of products for the fashion industry - purse made of capim dourado ( Syngonanthus nitens or Golden grass ), a grass-like species of Eriocaulaceae which main characteristic is the bright and gold color, hence their common name "Capim Dourado", that literally means "golden grass". The handicrafts are made of coils of golden grass scapes sewn tightly together with strips from the Moriche Palm's (Mauritia flexuosa) young leaves. For decades the handicrafts were only made by women for household uses and/or sporadic selling. Now there are several local community associations.
JALAPãO, TOCANTINS STATE, BRAZIL - 2013/07/23: Fair trade fashion - sustainable development, use of natural resources for increasing income of poor families in Third World and producing of products for the fashion industry - purse made of capim dourado ( Syngonanthus nitens or Golden grass ), a grass-like species of Eriocaulaceae which main characteristic is the bright and gold color, hence their common name "Capim Dourado", that literally means "golden grass". The handicrafts are made of coils of golden grass scapes sewn tightly together with strips from the Moriche Palm's (Mauritia flexuosa) young leaves. For decades the handicrafts were only made by women for household uses and/or sporadic selling. Now there are several local community associations.
Lena Trindade / Brazil Photos / LightRocket / Getty
A model presents a creation by Florence Okeyo of Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology during an eco-fashion show for recycled or biodegradable materials during the 'Fashion for Sustainable Future' event by UN Environment in Kisumu, Kenya, on May 31, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Florence Okeyo of Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology during an eco-fashion show for recycled or biodegradable materials during the 'Fashion for Sustainable Future' event by UN Environment in Kisumu, Kenya, on May 31, 2018.
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty

Where do our clothes come from? According to the Textile Exchange,52% of our clothes are made from polyester.

Fast fashion is an enormous industry, allowing us to purchase low cost clothing quickly and efficiently. But thetoll these companies take on the environment is significant, and the workplace conditions for the factories that create these products are questionable at best.

Building sustainable, ethical practices into the fashion industry will be a challenge, but it’s not impossible. There are ways to slow down the fast fashion cycle, and build better quality fabrics. Today, we talk about these solutions and what fashion brands can do to build sustainability.

We learn ways to slow down the fast fashion cycle. Lucianne Tonti, a fashion consultant and author of the new book Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion joins us. We’ll also hear from Reboot Eco, a zero waste and swap shop in Middletown, Connecticut.

What does shopping look like for you? Do you thrift for your clothes, or prefer the convenience of shopping online?

GUESTS:

  • Miriah Kelly: Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Southern Connecticut State University
  • Lucianne Tonti - consultant for sustainable designers and author of Sundressed: Natural Fibres and the Future of Fashion
  • Yasemin Ugurlu - Founder and Owner of Reboot Eco

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired March 14, 2023.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
