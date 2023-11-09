© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Healing and humanizing through art: Visiting Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge

By Katie Pellico,
Meg DaltonCatherine Shen
Published November 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST
At Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, founder and executive director Faisal Saleh points to one of his favorite pieces.
At Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, founder and executive director Faisal Saleh points to one of his favorite pieces.
Faisal Saleh, founder and executive director of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, stands in his favorite spot in the mspuseum.
Faisal Saleh, founder and executive director of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, stands in his favorite spot in the space.
At Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, there are roughly 200 drawings made by Gazan children, and dozens on display.
At Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, there are roughly 200 drawings made by Gazan children, and dozens on display.
At Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, there is a large mural of Rachel Corrie. In 2003, Corrie was killed by an Israeli bulldozer. She had been nonviolently protesting the demolition of a Palestinian family’s home in Gaza. Israel maintains her death was an accident.
At Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut, there is a large mural of Rachel Corrie. In 2003, Corrie was killed by an Israeli bulldozer. She had been nonviolently protesting the demolition of a Palestinian family’s home in Gaza. Israel maintains her death was an accident.
One gallery installation at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut is composed of forty-plus keffiyehs knotted together into a "bridge."
One gallery installation at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut is composed of forty-plus keffiyehs knotted together into a "bridge."
One gallery installation at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut is composed of forty-plus keffiyehs knotted together into a "bridge."
One gallery installation at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut is composed of forty-plus keffiyehs knotted together into a "bridge."
Black-and-white photographs on display date back to the 1900s, at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut.
Black-and-white photographs on display date back to the 1900s, at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut.
Thobes are traditional Palestinian garments. There are many on display at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut.
Thobes are traditional Palestinian garments. There are many on display at Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut.
Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut is the first museum in the country to center Palestinian arts and culture.
Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge, Connecticut is the first museum in the country to center Palestinian arts and culture.

How do museums act as places of discovery, dialogue, and healing?

These spaces engage with critical, often complex, issues important to the communities they serve. This includes, for some, the current war between Israel and Hamas, and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This week and next, we’re going to bring you to two museums to explore that question, and speak with Dr. Macushla Robinson about the power of art and curation. Next week, we’ll spend time at the Museum of Jewish Civilization at the University of Hartford, a teaching museum working to tell the stories of Jewish people and how they lived.

This hour, we take a tour of Palestine Museum US in Woodbridge. It’s the first museum in the country centering Palestinian arts and culture, with a mission of humanizing Palestinian people. Hear from the museum's founder and executive director, Faisal Saleh.

"Art speaks to the heart, politics speak to the mind," says Saleh. "You don't need to translate anything, because it's a universal language of the art."

What role do museums play in your community?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Macushla Robinson: Assistant Professor in Residence, University of Connecticut; Director, Contemporary Art Galleries at the University of Connecticut
  • Faisal Saleh: Founder and Executive Director, Palestine Museum US

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
