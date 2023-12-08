© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Transracial adoptee Angela Tucker talks about centering adoption stories on adoptees

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST
Angela Tucker
Shadia K'David
Author of Angela Tucker

Growing up, as a transracial adoptee, Angela Tucker friends, family and even strangers would make comments and assumptions about what her life would have been like if she hadn’t been adopted.

Angela Tucker is the author of the book, You Should Be Grateful": Stories of Race, Identity, and Transracial Adoption and she is Executive Director of the Adoptee Mentoring Society.

Today, we talk about the intricacies of navigating life as a transracial adoptee. For years, adoption stories have been told through the point of view of the adoptive parents. Angela says it’s time to flip the script and let adoptees tell their stories.

Later, we hear from an adoption agency and learn about the type of conversations they have with potential transracial adoptive parents.

If you have a personal experience with adoption, we want to hear from you.

To find more information about transracial adoption, check out the UConn Health Adoption Assurance Program.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
