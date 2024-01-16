© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Creating the Quantum Corridor in Connecticut

authorBy Tess Terrible,
Patrick Skahill
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST
Grad Assistant Jacob Franklin walks Michael DiDonato, Business Development Manager for UConn's Tech Park, through the functions of the dilution refrigerator in Ilya Sochnikov’s physics lab which is, in DiDonato's words, "100% gorgeously quantum."
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
The dilution refrigerator is fully encased when in use, but was left open to display its components. It is a closed system that circulates particular helium isotopes to cool samples to about 7 millikelvins, or -459.6574 degrees Fahrenheit, barely above absolute zero. Once fired up it takes about two days for the unit to reach this working temperature.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Franklin points to the tiny area where the sample material being examined is mounted. The refrigerator is primarily constructed from low oxygen copper, both open and gold plated. The tolerances of materials used have to be very carefully managed. Their viewing sensors need to be placed out of alignment initially so that they will shift into the proper place when the refrigerator is at temperature, and everything has contracted from the extreme cold.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
This is the tiny mounting plate for samples to be examined. The extremely low temperatures are necessary to observe the quantum properties of materials as quantum interactions simply do not happen in an observable way in warmer environments. Among the projects ongoing in the lab is investigation into unconventional superconductors, trying to discover the mechanism behind their quantum function.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
UConn’s Innovation Partnership Building is a center for research and aims to be a collaboration hub, linking UConn to industry.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

Quantum mechanics is a theory that even some scientists have trouble wrapping their heads around. But this industry is booming, and some physicists here in Connecticut are hoping to make our state the “Quantum Corridor” for research, workforce development and education.

In May 2023, “the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a $1 million federal planning grant to Yale University and the University of Connecticut toward developing quantum technology related businesses in Connecticut.”

Today, we hear about this project and learn about the future of quantum. We’ll attempt to answer the question: “what is quantum mechanics?” We only have an hour, but we will try our best.

We’ll hear how this field could eventually touch every area of science.

GUESTS:

  • Michael DiDonato: UConn Tech Park Business Development Manager, and QuantumCT UConn Project Manager
  • Steven Girvin: Eugene Higgins Professor of Physics at Yale
  • Dr. Brian Sullivan: High School STEM teacher teaching physics, calculus and statistics at the Wooster School, a private co-educational school in Danbury Connecticut

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public.
