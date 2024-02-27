© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Two years after the invasion, Ukrainians are not giving up hope

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
A child walks on the debris left by an explosion following a missile strike on a civilian neighborhood in Bakhmut, Ukraine, July 06th, 2022.
Narciso Contreras
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A child walks on the debris left by an explosion following a missile strike on a civilian neighborhood in Bakhmut, Ukraine, July 06th, 2022.

Two years ago, Russia invaded Ukraine and launched a full scale attack on the country. This hour, we hear what life looks like in Ukraine today and how Ukrainian refugees are adjusting to life in the United States. Since the recent invasion, many Ukrainians have made the difficult decision to leave the region, while others have stayed behind.

Americares, a humanitarian aid organization based here in Connecticut has worked to bring in over 300 tons of medical aid to the region. But providing mental health first aid is becoming as important as providing medical first aid.

Ukrainian refugees are also seeking mental health support, but finding Ukrainian speaking therapists and support systems is a challenge. We hear from those working to help this population and hear how refugees are adjusting to life here in the United States.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
