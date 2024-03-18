'Avant Colony': Celebrating the history of avant-garde art-making in Connecticut
This hour, we preview several historical exhibits spotlighting local artists, many of whom were touched by the Pop Art Movement percolating just over the border in New York. This includes prolific artist couple Leo Jensen and Dalia Ramanauskas. We'll explore what it means to be an artist in community — in Connecticut or New York — and how Pop Art changed that.
February 4 – March 31: Avant Colony: Unearthing the Westbrook Gallery at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art in New Haven
February 10 – April 14: Art in Play: Leo Jensen at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London
February 20 – May 19: Fun & Games? Leo Jensen's Pop Art at the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme
"Dalia Ramanauskas: As We Embark" just wrapped up at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, and an exhibit dedicated to William Kent is in the works at the New Haven Museum.
GUESTS:
- Eric Litke: Museum Assistant, Yale University Art Gallery
- Amy Kurtz Lansing: Curator, Florence Griswold Museum
- Tanya Pohrt: Curator, Lyman Allyn Art Museum
