An update on Gaza, plus a look into humanitarian crises around the globe

Today, we get an update from humanitarian aid organizations with workers on the ground in Gaza and how they are addressing this continuing crisis. Before these airstrikes, the area was facing famine, mass displacement, and severe trauma from witnessing the ongoing war in Gaza.

We also get an update on other crises happening around the globe including the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and the parallels between these conflicts. The conflict in Sudan began over a year ago in April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support forces. More than 14,000 people have died, and more than 8 million people have been displaced.

We talk about the legal definition of genocide and how that word is impacting how we view crises around the globe.

