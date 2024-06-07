© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

An update on Gaza, plus a look into humanitarian crises around the globe

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 7, 2024 at 7:47 AM EDT
Dr. Ali Elaydi and Umar Burney working on infected nonunion from previous injury reports earlier in the war
1 of 3  — Gaza3.jpg
Dr. Ali Elaydi and Umar Burney working on infected nonunion from previous injury reports earlier in the war
Dr. Ali Elaydi, FAJR Scientific
Dr. Ali Elaydi placing external fixator on open tibia fracture from blast injury
2 of 3  — Gaza.jpg
Dr. Ali Elaydi placing external fixator on open tibia fracture from blast injury
Dr. Ali Elaydi, FAJR Scientific
Dr. Ali Elaydi and Amr Abdelgawad working on 7 year old child with open femur fracture from blast injury
3 of 3  — Gaza2.jpg
Dr. Ali Elaydi and Amr Abdelgawad working on 7 year old child with open femur fracture from blast injury
Dr. Ali Elaydi, FAJR Scientific

Today, we get an update from humanitarian aid organizations with workers on the ground in Gaza and how they are addressing this continuing crisis. Before these airstrikes, the area was facing famine, mass displacement, and severe trauma from witnessing the ongoing war in Gaza.

We also get an update on other crises happening around the globe including the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and the parallels between these conflicts. The conflict in Sudan began over a year ago in April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support forces. More than 14,000 people have died, and more than 8 million people have been displaced.

We talk about the legal definition of genocide and how that word is impacting how we view crises around the globe.

GUESTS

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen