Making movie magic in Hartford: One Connecticut filmmaker's journey to the big screen

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
1 of 6  — TJ Noel-Sullivan watching monitor-2.jpg
Provided / Midas
2 of 6  — TJ Noel-Sullivan and Mike Curry discussing shot-2.jpg
Provided / Midas
3 of 6  — Rob Santos as Security Guard-2.jpg
Provided / Midas
4 of 6  — Mike Curry and TJ Noel-Sullivan Discussing-2.jpg
Provided / Midas
5 of 6  — Eitan Ehrlich Slating-2.jpg
Provided / Midas
6 of 6  — Slate overlooking the state capital-2.jpg
Provided / Midas

When you think of Hartford, Connecticut, what comes to mind? Maybe Elizabeth Park, good eats, and our state capitol? Odds are, you’re probably not thinking of Hartford as a destination for making movies! But some creatives are trying to change that.

After graduating from the Yale, Connecticut native TJ Noel-Sullivan lived in Los Angeles for a short while, but he found himself drawn back to Hartford. His first feature film is called Midas, it follows three best friends as they attempt to pull off a giant insurance fraud scheme and the entire film was set and shot in Hartford.

He joins us today to talk about the film, and his work to educate the next generation of filmmakers.

GUEST:

  • TJ Noel-Sullivan: writer and director of Midas

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
