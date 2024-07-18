NHPR's 'By Degrees' Climate Summit examines the issues —and solutions— surrounding climate change

This week, Where We Live is passing the microphone to our colleagues at New Hampshire Public Radio. You'll hear conversations from NHPR's 'By Degrees' 2024 Climate Summit.

How Local Communities are Planning for the Future

WNPR Air Date: Thu., July 18, 2024

In the past year, New England has experienced storms in July, December, January, and April, resulting in flooding and significant property damage from the coast of Maine to the river valleys of Vermont.

These events can be painful. But in our response, we can also catch glimpses of the future. As author and climate activist Rebecca Solnit writes, “Disaster offers a view into another world for ourselves.” But how do we do it? And how do we do it in a sustained, long-term way – around climate solutions that might take years? How do we – at a local level, with our neighbors and local governments — meaningfully create the world we want?

This panel was moderated by Outside/In podcast reporter Justine Paradis and featured:



Claudia Diezmartinez Peregina : Policy Fellow at the City of Boston’s Environment Department

: Policy Fellow at the City of Boston’s Environment Department Kari White : Director of Community Health Equity at Northern Counties Health Care in the Northeast Kingdom, VT

: Director of Community Health Equity at Northern Counties Health Care in the Northeast Kingdom, VT Brianna O’Brien: Conservation Coordinator for the Town of Hampton, NH

Rising Tide of Solutions Based Climate Reporting

WNPR Air Date: Fri., July 19, 2024

In this hour, climate reporters from around the region and NPR discuss the role solutions-based journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability. Members of our audience asked: ‘Have we abandoned discussion of ways to reverse climate change? Can journalism reignite that discussion?’ And ‘how do local journalists cope when climate coverage news can feel so daunting, and directly affects communities they live and work in?’

This panel was moderated by NHPR’s Rick Ganley and featured:



Neela Banerjee : NPR Chief Climate Desk Editor

: NPR Chief Climate Desk Editor Abagael Giles : Climate Reporter for Vermont Public

: Climate Reporter for Vermont Public Mara Hoplamazian : Climate Reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio

: Climate Reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio Paula Moura: Independent audio reporter; formerly of WBUR, Boston

Connecticut Public and New Hampshire Public Radio are members of the New England News Collaborative. For more regional news and stories visit nenc.news.

