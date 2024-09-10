Teachers say cellphones are "an unending loop of distraction," but are cellphone bans the answer?

It can be hard for many adults to self-regulate their screen time. For kids, it can be nearly impossible.

According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Children ages 8-12 are spending 4 to 6 hours in front of screens a day. Teens are spending up to 9 hours in front of screens.

According to a report by Pew Research Center, 72% of teachers say cellphone distract is a major problem in classrooms. Instead of asking teachers to police cellphone use, some schools are choosing to do an outright ban on cellphones. That means absolutely no cellphone use during school hours whether students are in the classroom or in the lunchroom.

Today, we hear what this looks like in practice.

In addition to limiting or banning cellphone use in school, some are calling for more conversations around media literacy, and recognizing the signs of technology addiction and dependence.

If you’re a parent, an educator or maybe even a student, we want to hear from you. What do you think of cellphone bans in school? Is it necessary, and would it actually work?

GUESTS:



Natasha Singer: technology reporter for the New York Times

Melissa Witson: Professor of Psychology at the University of New Haven. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist.

Professor of Psychology at the University of New Haven. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist. Rachel Besharat Mann: Associate Professor at the Practice at Wesleyan University.