One year of war: A look at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Today marks one year since the Hamas attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people. In the ensuing war, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed — and there are mounting concerns about a wider conflict in the region.

The United Nations reports that the humanitarian support system in Gaza is close to total collapse. Civilians in the region have severely reduced access to food, water, sanitation, hygiene and health services.

This hour, we get an update on humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Plus, we explore the principles of international humanitarian law, also known as the laws of war, and what they aim to do during times of conflict.

