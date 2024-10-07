© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

One year of war: A look at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 7, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
The polio vaccination campaign in Gaza has begun on 1 September following the arrival of 1.26 million doses of OPV2 vaccines and 500 insulated vaccine carriers. Save the Children's Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) in Deir Al-Balah has been designated as one of the key vaccination sites (there are 51 in total ). We are overseeing site operations, coordinating community outreach, and ensuring an efficient vaccination process to maximise coverage quickly. Additionally, Save the Children is disseminating health promotion messages to educate communities about preventing polio and other infectious diseases. On Sunday 1 September, 1,825 children were vaccinated in our clinic. The campaign will run for two more days, followed by a "follow-up" day for anyone missed.
Photo provided by Save the Children
Today marks one year since the Hamas attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people. In the ensuing war, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed — and there are mounting concerns about a wider conflict in the region.

The United Nations reports that the humanitarian support system in Gaza is close to total collapse. Civilians in the region have severely reduced access to food, water, sanitation, hygiene and health services.

This hour, we get an update on humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Plus, we explore the principles of international humanitarian law, also known as the laws of war, and what they aim to do during times of conflict.

GUESTS:

Connecticut Public has been covering this conflict from all angles and perspectives. To see more of our coverage, visit ctpublic.org. 

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen