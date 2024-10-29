© 2024 Connecticut Public

Building a better internet, plus local librarians respond to the Internet Archive cyberattack

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
How do you spend your time online? Many of our online platforms are designed to encourage scrolling, and to benefit advertisers and algorithms. Platforms built to connect us have left us more disconnected than ever.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Technologists say that a better internet is possible. Today, we talk about the changing architecture of the internet to serve the public interest.

Later, we take a look at one of the largest libraries of online culture: The Internet Archive. It came under attack this month. We learn how this resource is being preserved for future generations.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen