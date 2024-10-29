Building a better internet, plus local librarians respond to the Internet Archive cyberattack

How do you spend your time online? Many of our online platforms are designed to encourage scrolling, and to benefit advertisers and algorithms. Platforms built to connect us have left us more disconnected than ever.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Technologists say that a better internet is possible. Today, we talk about the changing architecture of the internet to serve the public interest.

Later, we take a look at one of the largest libraries of online culture: The Internet Archive. It came under attack this month. We learn how this resource is being preserved for future generations.

GUESTS:



Dan York: Senior Advisor at the Internet Society

Senior Advisor at the Internet Society Andrew White: Caleb T. Winchester University Librarian at Wesleyan University