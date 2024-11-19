© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Connecticut makerspaces act as hubs for creativity, innovation and lifelong learning

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Education Director Cole Grosner working with students at MakerspaceCT in Hartford
1 of 2
Education Director Cole Grosner working with students at MakerspaceCT in Hartford
MakerspaceCT
Education Director Cole Grosner working with students at MakerspaceCT in Hartford
2 of 2
Education Director Cole Grosner working with students at MakerspaceCT in Hartford
MakerspaceCT

Some studies show that working with your hands can have a lot of cognitive and emotional benefits. Creating something with your hands can be a deeply satisfying process, and for some students, it can set them on a path for a real career in engineering.

That’s where Makerspaces come in. Across the state, makerspaces are providing places where students of all ages can go and learn a new trade or craft with the help of some exceptional makers, and really advanced equipment!

Today, we hear from MakerspaceCT, a Hartford based skills development center. Later, we learn how libraries are becoming hubs for innovation as well.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
