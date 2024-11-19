Connecticut makerspaces act as hubs for creativity, innovation and lifelong learning
Some studies show that working with your hands can have a lot of cognitive and emotional benefits. Creating something with your hands can be a deeply satisfying process, and for some students, it can set them on a path for a real career in engineering.
That’s where Makerspaces come in. Across the state, makerspaces are providing places where students of all ages can go and learn a new trade or craft with the help of some exceptional makers, and really advanced equipment!
Today, we hear from MakerspaceCT, a Hartford based skills development center. Later, we learn how libraries are becoming hubs for innovation as well.
GUESTS:
- Samuel Ferri: coordinator with Studio 20 South, a digital maker studio at the West Hartford Library
- Paul Lavoie: Chief Manufacturing Officer of the state of Connecticut
- Cole Grosner: Education Director for MakerspaceCT
- Devra Sisitsky: Founder and Executive Director of MakerspaceCT
- Care Verikas: co-founder Bristol Bazaar, an indoor makers market that is open year round
