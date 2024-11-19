Connecticut makerspaces act as hubs for creativity, innovation and lifelong learning

Some studies show that working with your hands can have a lot of cognitive and emotional benefits. Creating something with your hands can be a deeply satisfying process, and for some students, it can set them on a path for a real career in engineering.

That’s where Makerspaces come in. Across the state, makerspaces are providing places where students of all ages can go and learn a new trade or craft with the help of some exceptional makers, and really advanced equipment!

Today, we hear from MakerspaceCT, a Hartford based skills development center. Later, we learn how libraries are becoming hubs for innovation as well.

GUESTS:

