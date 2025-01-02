Where We Live celebrates the New Year
Today, we’re celebrating the New Year. Are you making New Year’s Resolutions this year?
New Year's Resolutions come in all shapes, sizes, and themes. New Year's resolutions are often about making drastic changes, but they don’t have to be.
From fitness and health to relationships, friendships and spirituality, there’s no one resolution that will help you make the most out of 2025.
We’ll share some of our intentions going into the New Year, and reflect on 2024. And we want to hear from you too!
GUESTS:
- Chion Wolf: host of Audacious with Chion Wolf
- Robyn Doyon-Aitken: Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
