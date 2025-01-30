© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Politics is no joke...except when it literally is

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
John Oliver discusses the intricacies and difficulties of social security and disability benefits with the help of a mime.
Paula Lobo
/
HBO
John Oliver discusses the intricacies and difficulties of social security and disability benefits with the help of a mime.

When’s the last time you laughed? Like really, full body, couldn’t catch your breath, laughed?

Finding laughter can be challenging amongst the backdrop of political uncertainty and this constant stream of breaking news.

But sometimes, laughter and comedy can be a great way to make sense of the world around us.

Today, we talk about how comedy can be a vehicle for protest, political dialogue and even healing.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen