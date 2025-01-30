Politics is no joke...except when it literally is
When’s the last time you laughed? Like really, full body, couldn’t catch your breath, laughed?
Finding laughter can be challenging amongst the backdrop of political uncertainty and this constant stream of breaking news.
But sometimes, laughter and comedy can be a great way to make sense of the world around us.
Today, we talk about how comedy can be a vehicle for protest, political dialogue and even healing.
GUESTS:
- Allie Rivera: Instructor & Performer, Sea Tea Comedy Theater
- Brenna Harvey: Instructor & Performer, Sea Tea Comedy Theater
- Dr. Sophia A. McClennen: Professor of International Affairs and Comparative Literature and Director of the Center for Global Studies at Penn State University.
