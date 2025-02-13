© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Connecticut native and concert violinist Sirena Huang on artistry and activism

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Sirena Huang wearing a floral dress and holding her violin.
Raymond Haung
/
Courtesy of Sirena Huang
Sirena Huang made her solo debut with the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra in 2004 at the age of nine, since then she has performed in seventeen countries across three continents.

Connecticut native Sirena Huang learned to play violin through the Suzuki method: a teaching philosophy based on the idea that all children can play music.

At 11-years-old, she performed and gave a Ted Talk in California. Now, nearly twenty years later, she performs internationally as a world renowned violinist.

She joins us for the hour to talk about her journey, her time touring and teaching in Taiwan, and her wish to inspire peace through music.

We’ll also hear about her performances with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen