Connecticut native and concert violinist Sirena Huang on artistry and activism

Connecticut native Sirena Huang learned to play violin through the Suzuki method: a teaching philosophy based on the idea that all children can play music.

At 11-years-old, she performed and gave a Ted Talk in California. Now, nearly twenty years later, she performs internationally as a world renowned violinist.

She joins us for the hour to talk about her journey, her time touring and teaching in Taiwan, and her wish to inspire peace through music.

We’ll also hear about her performances with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

GUESTS:



Sirena Huang: concert violinist

concert violinist Linda Numagami: Resident Musician of Music Haven, and Violist of the Haven String Quartet