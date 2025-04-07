As skincare industry targets children, Connecticut is pushing back

A new retail trend known as “Sephora Kids,” refers to tweens and young teens who emulate the beauty and skincare routines of adults.

Beauty retailer, Sephora, has seen their customer base of 9 to 12 year-olds double in the past five years . That’s according to Forbes.

But healthcare experts warn that many beauty and skincare products contain ingredients that are harmful to children.

Connecticut’s Attorney General, William Tong, has launched an investigation into Sephora’s marketing strategies aimed at kids, tweens and teens.

This hour, we explore the beauty industry’s impact on children, and how local leaders are inspiring confidence that is more than skin-deep.

GUESTS:

