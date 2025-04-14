From sea to table: the power of Connecticut’s kelp industry
Kelp Week 2025 is celebrated from April 20 to May 1 in Connecticut.
This versatile type of seaweed is farmed right off Connecticut’s shoreline and used in a variety of cuisines, fertilizers, lotions, and more!
This hour, we’re joined by local kelp farmers and experts for a deep dive into aquaculture’s fastest growing industry. We’ll look at how chefs are using kelp in their favorite recipes and why seaweed is a powerful force against climate change.
GUESTS:
- Suzie Flores: co-owner of Stonington Kelp Co.
- Zachary Gordon: Assistant Extension Educator, Connecticut Sea Grant
- Eric Dawson: Director of Program Innovation, Yellow Farmhouse
