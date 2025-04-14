© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

From sea to table: the power of Connecticut’s kelp industry

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published April 14, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Kelp from the Stonington Kelp Co. ready for sale at Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme Connecticut.
Elizabeth Ellenwood
/
Stonington Kelp Co
Kelp from the Stonington Kelp Co. ready for sale at Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme Connecticut.

Kelp Week 2025 is celebrated from April 20 to May 1 in Connecticut.

This versatile type of seaweed is farmed right off Connecticut’s shoreline and used in a variety of cuisines, fertilizers, lotions, and more!

This hour, we’re joined by local kelp farmers and experts for a deep dive into aquaculture’s fastest growing industry. We’ll look at how chefs are using kelp in their favorite recipes and why seaweed is a powerful force against climate change.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
