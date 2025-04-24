Frogs! Toads! Newts! Oh My! A Guide to Connecticut Big Night

Spring is a time of migration for amphibians around New England. And there’s a lot being done to help these little creatures get to their summer homes safely!

Today, we hear from those working to aid the frogs and toads and help them cross the roads.

We might even meet a frog and a toad, or two! The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo joins us, along with some amphibian friends!

GUESTS:



Mara Hoplamazian: Climate Reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio

Climate Reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio Jim Knox: Curator of Education of the Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo

Curator of Education of the Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo Michael Ravesi: wildlife biologist at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

wildlife biologist at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Stevie Kennedy Gold: Curatorial Associate of Herpetology for The Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University