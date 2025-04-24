© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Frogs! Toads! Newts! Oh My! A Guide to Connecticut Big Night

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: A sign marking an amphibian crossing during a "Big Night" in Keene, NH on March 31, 2025.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
FILE: A sign marking an amphibian crossing during a "Big Night" in Keene, NH on March 31, 2025.

Spring is a time of migration for amphibians around New England. And there’s a lot being done to help these little creatures get to their summer homes safely!

Today, we hear from those working to aid the frogs and toads and help them cross the roads.

We might even meet a frog and a toad, or two! The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo joins us, along with some amphibian friends!

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live New England News Collaborative
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
