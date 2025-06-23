The hidden history of Chinese immigrants

Born in Pittsburgh, Michael Luo is the son of Chinese immigrants. He attended Harvard, and later became a reporter at the New York Times and today he is the Executive Editor at The New Yorker.

One rainy afternoon in 2016, he was standing on the sidewalk with his family and some friends after church, trying to decide where to go to lunch when a stranger accosted him and his family. “Go back to China,” she said.

Today, he joins us for the hour to talk about his new book on the hidden history of brutality and violence that so many Chinese Americans faced at the turn of the century.

GUEST:



