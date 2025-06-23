© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The hidden history of Chinese immigrants

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hundreds of Chinese residents fled the city after the Seattle riot of 1886. Chin Gee Hee, shown here in 1903, was among a small contingent who stayed behind.
1 of 4  — 022_Luo_9780385548571_art_r2169.jpg
Hundreds of Chinese residents fled the city after the Seattle riot of 1886. Chin Gee Hee, shown here in 1903, was among a small contingent who stayed behind.
Library of Congress
2 of 4  — 029_Luo_ 9780385548571_art_r2169.jpg
A scene in San Francisco's Chinatown near the turn of the century.
3 of 4  — 042_Luo_9780385548571_art_r1-169.jpg
A scene in San Francisco's Chinatown near the turn of the century.
Library of Congress; P&P / Library of Congress
In the aftermath of the quake, foes of the Chinese celebrated, believing that they would finally be able to rid the city of its Chinese quarter.
4 of 4  — 040_Luo_ 9780385548571_art_r2-169.jpg
In the aftermath of the quake, foes of the Chinese celebrated, believing that they would finally be able to rid the city of its Chinese quarter.
Library of Congress / Library of Congress

Born in Pittsburgh, Michael Luo is the son of Chinese immigrants. He attended Harvard, and later became a reporter at the New York Times and today he is the Executive Editor at The New Yorker.

One rainy afternoon in 2016, he was standing on the sidewalk with his family and some friends after church, trying to decide where to go to lunch when a stranger accosted him and his family. “Go back to China,” she said.

Today, he joins us for the hour to talk about his new book on the hidden history of brutality and violence that so many Chinese Americans faced at the turn of the century.

GUEST:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

This episode originally aired May 20, 2025.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen