Parental burnout is real. Here are tips for ways to fight it

Raising kids is never an easy task. But today’s parents are really struggling. Nearly half of parents say that most days they are so stressed, they cannot function.

This stress goes beyond the costs and demands of raising a child. Many parents feel like they are preparing their children for a future that is difficult to understand and predict.

Even therapists admit, there’s no playbook for parents. But there are some things you can to do (maybe) worry a little bit less and still raise a great kid. Today, we talk about managing parental anxiety, burnout and stress.

GUESTS:



Melissa Whitson: Professor of Psychology at the University of New Haven

Professor of Psychology at the University of New Haven Rebecca Harvey: Professor at Southern Connecticut State University in the MFT Program

Professor at Southern Connecticut State University in the MFT Program Alexis AP Munson: LCSW based in North Haven, Connecticut

LCSW based in North Haven, Connecticut George Gogas: LCSW at Charter Oak Therapeutic Services, LLC

