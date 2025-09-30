© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Parental burnout is real. Here are tips for ways to fight it

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A mother and son sit on a sofa in a house environment. She tenderly embraces him and kisses his head as he snuggles into her. Wall provides a space for copy.
Catherine Falls Commercial
/
Getty Images

Raising kids is never an easy task. But today’s parents are really struggling. Nearly half of parents say that most days they are so stressed, they cannot function.

This stress goes beyond the costs and demands of raising a child. Many parents feel like they are preparing their children for a future that is difficult to understand and predict.

Even therapists admit, there’s no playbook for parents. But there are some things you can to do (maybe) worry a little bit less and still raise a great kid. Today, we talk about managing parental anxiety, burnout and stress.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
