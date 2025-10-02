Breast cancer can impact anyone, at any age. One patient tells us her story
Breast cancer can happen at any age. But young adults that are diagnosed with breast cancer often have a different journey than their older counterparts.
Treatment for breast cancer can bring on temporary or permanent menopause for women in early adulthood. This means navigating a slew of additional symptoms, on top of a life-changing diagnosis.
It also means making difficult decisions about family planning.
Today, we hear from a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed at age 40, and learn how she’s using her story to educate others.
GUESTS:
- Kate Hayden Ames: breast cancer survivor living in Connecticut
- Dr. Niamey Wilson: Medical Director of the Breast Program at Hartford Healthcare
- Dr. Nancy Borstelmann: Co-Director of the Early Onset Cancer Program at Yale Cancer Center
- Anne Michaud: Yoga teacher for cancer survivors and oncology nurse
