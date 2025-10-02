© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Breast cancer can impact anyone, at any age. One patient tells us her story

Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A nurse provides assistance to a patient undergoing a mammogram in a modern medical facility. The image highlights the importance of early detection and compassionate care in healthcare.

Breast cancer can happen at any age. But young adults that are diagnosed with breast cancer often have a different journey than their older counterparts.

Treatment for breast cancer can bring on temporary or permanent menopause for women in early adulthood. This means navigating a slew of additional symptoms, on top of a life-changing diagnosis.

It also means making difficult decisions about family planning.

Today, we hear from a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed at age 40, and learn how she’s using her story to educate others.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
