Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Impacts of the government shutdown in CT, plus a look at the future of Christianity in America

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
We’re in another government shutdown.

The federal government shut down at the start of October following a standoff between Senate Republicans and Democrats.

Now, the Trump administration is proposing more federal worker layoffs, calling it an “unfortunate consequence to a government shutdown.”

Today, we hear how the government shutdown could impact local government services, programs and workers in Connecticut.

Later, Christianity in America is at a crossroads. We hear from two Connecticut church leaders on how the current political climate is influencing faith communities locally, and across the U.S.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
