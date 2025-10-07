Impacts of the government shutdown in CT, plus a look at the future of Christianity in America
We’re in another government shutdown.
The federal government shut down at the start of October following a standoff between Senate Republicans and Democrats.
Now, the Trump administration is proposing more federal worker layoffs, calling it an “unfortunate consequence to a government shutdown.”
Today, we hear how the government shutdown could impact local government services, programs and workers in Connecticut.
Later, Christianity in America is at a crossroads. We hear from two Connecticut church leaders on how the current political climate is influencing faith communities locally, and across the U.S.
GUESTS:
- Andrea Barton Reeves: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Social Services
- Scott McLean: Professor of Political science and Faculty Director of the Honors Program at Quinnipiac University
- Kate Dias: teacher at the Manchester School district and is president of the Connecticut Education Association
- Pastor Shawn Fisher: Bloomfield Congressional Church
- Rev. Dr. Stephen G. Ray Jr.: Minister of United Church on the Green in New Haven
