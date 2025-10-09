© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Leaf peeping and birdwatching: How to fall in love with autumn in CT

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

Are you doing any leaf peeping where you live?

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection joins us to talk about making the most of the fall season in Connecticut and the best spots to see all the natural wonders of our state.

And bird lovers, this show is for you! Fall is a big migration time for birds. Connecticut Audubon Society joins us, too.

Later, have you been feeling a little stuffy or sneezy? Got itchy eyes? It might be fall allergies. We learn what you can do to combat it.

GUESTS:

  • Katie Dykes: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Tom Anderson: Director of Communications, Connecticut Audubon Society
  • Dr. Josh Mosdale: primary care physician and medical director of clinically integrated network

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
