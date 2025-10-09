Leaf peeping and birdwatching: How to fall in love with autumn in CT

Are you doing any leaf peeping where you live?

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection joins us to talk about making the most of the fall season in Connecticut and the best spots to see all the natural wonders of our state.

And bird lovers, this show is for you! Fall is a big migration time for birds. Connecticut Audubon Society joins us, too.

Later, have you been feeling a little stuffy or sneezy? Got itchy eyes? It might be fall allergies. We learn what you can do to combat it.

GUESTS:



Katie Dykes: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Tom Anderson: Director of Communications, Connecticut Audubon Society

Director of Communications, Connecticut Audubon Society Dr. Josh Mosdale: primary care physician and medical director of clinically integrated network

