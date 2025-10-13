Native American food has been left out of the story, Pyet DeSpain is putting it back on the plate

Chef Pyet DeSpain is making her mark on the culinary world. A member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and with Mexican-American roots, she’s bringing fresh flavors — and long-overlooked traditions — to the table.

This hour, she’ll share stories of her culinary journey, one that took her from experiencing homelessness to winning Gordon Ramsay’s reality TV cooking competition, "Next Level Chef."

And later, she’ll offer up advice on how you can cook more authentically.

