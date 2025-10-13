© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Native American food has been left out of the story, Pyet DeSpain is putting it back on the plate

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published October 13, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT

Chef Pyet DeSpain is making her mark on the culinary world. A member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and with Mexican-American roots, she’s bringing fresh flavors — and long-overlooked traditions — to the table.

This hour, she’ll share stories of her culinary journey, one that took her from experiencing homelessness to winning Gordon Ramsay’s reality TV cooking competition, "Next Level Chef."

And later, she’ll offer up advice on how you can cook more authentically.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
