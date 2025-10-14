© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

'Can you still plan to retire at 65?' And other personal finance questions

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Being financially literate is important when navigating tough times and tough markets.

Today, we get an update from financial experts and educators from around our state, and hear what you can do to stay financially resilient.

Later, when is the best time to start planning for retirement? We hear from one high school teacher who’s passing on the knowledge of financial planning to her students.

Got a question about personal finance?

GUESTS:

  • Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli: Business Education Teacher at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington
  • Christian Sherill: Director of Growth and Advocacy with Next Gen Personal Finance
  • Ben Fuchs: Chief Investment Officer at Fuchs Financial. He’s also the co-host of the new podcast Fuchs Around & Cal Them Out

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
