'Can you still plan to retire at 65?' And other personal finance questions

Being financially literate is important when navigating tough times and tough markets.

Today, we get an update from financial experts and educators from around our state, and hear what you can do to stay financially resilient.

Later, when is the best time to start planning for retirement? We hear from one high school teacher who’s passing on the knowledge of financial planning to her students.

Got a question about personal finance?

GUESTS:



Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli: Business Education Teacher at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington

Business Education Teacher at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington Christian Sherill: Director of Growth and Advocacy with Next Gen Personal Finance

Director of Growth and Advocacy with Next Gen Personal Finance Ben Fuchs: Chief Investment Officer at Fuchs Financial. He’s also the co-host of the new podcast Fuchs Around & Cal Them Out

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Amazon Music , TuneIn , Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

It’s our annual fall fund drive. Consider supporting Where We Live and all your favorite programming with a donation.