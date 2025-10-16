© 2025 Connecticut Public

As US drug overdose deaths rise, efforts to treat addiction in CT continue

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A woman walks through the twenty-two thousand purple flags planted on the Boston Common in memory of those who died from drug overdoses in the last decade on August 29, 2025.
John Tlumacki
/
Boston Globe via Getty Images
A woman walks through the twenty-two thousand purple flags planted on the Boston Common in memory of those who died from drug overdoses in the last decade on August 29, 2025.

In 2018, 33-year-old Ryan Bode Moriarty died of a heroin overdose. He was a musician, artist and T-shirt designer. He created linoleum block carvings, and would print all his shirt designs by hand.

After his death, Ryan's mother, Patricia Bode, found one of his linoleum blocks carved with the words "Remember Love." This discovery inspired the Remember Love Recovery Project and sent Bode on a mission to destigmatize addiction.

It's a mission of vital urgency. After months of steady declines, overdose deaths in America are now on the rise. During National Substance Use & Misuse Prevention Month, we hear from those working to destigmatize addiction and get harm reduction tools into the community.

Has addiction impacted you or someone you love? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

