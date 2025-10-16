As US drug overdose deaths rise, efforts to treat addiction in CT continue

In 2018, 33-year-old Ryan Bode Moriarty died of a heroin overdose. He was a musician, artist and T-shirt designer. He created linoleum block carvings, and would print all his shirt designs by hand.

After his death, Ryan's mother, Patricia Bode, found one of his linoleum blocks carved with the words "Remember Love." This discovery inspired the Remember Love Recovery Project and sent Bode on a mission to destigmatize addiction.

It's a mission of vital urgency. After months of steady declines, overdose deaths in America are now on the rise. During National Substance Use & Misuse Prevention Month, we hear from those working to destigmatize addiction and get harm reduction tools into the community.

Has addiction impacted you or someone you love? We want to hear from you.

Patricia Bode: Associate Professor and Coordinator of Art Education at Southern Connecticut State University. She is also the founder and president the Remember Love Recovery Project

Chief Executive Officer of the Overdose Lifeline Dr. J Craig Allen: Medical Director at Rushford and Vice President of Addiction Services at Hartford Healthcare

