Americans aren't sleeping well. We explore why rest feels so hard to find

Catherine Shen
Published November 10, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
If you’ve ever stared at the ceiling wondering why sleep won’t come, you’re not alone.

In fact, six out of 10 adults in the United States don’t get enough sleep. That’s according to the National Sleep Foundation.

This hour, we hear from someone diagnosed with insomnia and a sleep expert. They'll help us understand why rest feels so out of reach, and what might help us drift off.

Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
