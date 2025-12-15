© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The ghostly side of Christmas

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST

Why does Christmas bring out the ghosts?

This hour, we dig into the world of Charles Dickens and Mark Twain, and the Victorian obsession with spiritualism that shaped so many holiday tales.

We also explore two Connecticut productions of A Christmas Carol to see how performers keep this annual tradition fresh.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
