The ghostly side of Christmas
Why does Christmas bring out the ghosts?
This hour, we dig into the world of Charles Dickens and Mark Twain, and the Victorian obsession with spiritualism that shaped so many holiday tales.
We also explore two Connecticut productions of A Christmas Carol to see how performers keep this annual tradition fresh.
GUESTS:
- Wesley Broulik: producing artistic director, Times Fool Company
- Cynthia Rider: managing director, Hartford Stage
- Emma Gerstein: assistant manager of interpretation & living history coordinator, The Mark Twain House & Museum
Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.