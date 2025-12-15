The ghostly side of Christmas

Why does Christmas bring out the ghosts?

This hour, we dig into the world of Charles Dickens and Mark Twain, and the Victorian obsession with spiritualism that shaped so many holiday tales.

We also explore two Connecticut productions of A Christmas Carol to see how performers keep this annual tradition fresh.

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.