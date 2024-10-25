© 2024 Connecticut Public

Antiques Roadshow

Bismarck, Hour 1 (2015)

Season 19 Episode 7 | 53m 00s

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW rolls into Bismarck, North Dakota, where host Mark L. Walberg joins appraiser Ken Gloss at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park to learn about the books of Elizabeth Custer.

Aired: 02/15/15 | Expires: 03/25/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Finds 3
Revisit some remarkable ROADSHOW finds whose stories didn’t stop even after we yelled cut!
Episode: S28 E24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Celebrating Native American Heritage
Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers.
Episode: S28 E23 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2
Roadshow revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including one worth $77,000 to $123,000!
Episode: S28 E21 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1
Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. One find is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E20 | 52:25
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2
Discover dazzling Denver treasures and guess which have soared since 2008!
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:23
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1
Discover updated Denver delights from ROADSHOW's 2009 visit! One is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E18 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E17 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Episode: S28 E16 | 52:24
Watch 52:58
Antiques Roadshow
Albuquerque, NM, Hour 1
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?
Episode: S19 E19 | 52:58
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28