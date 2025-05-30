© 2025 Connecticut Public

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage Phoenix, Hour 1

Season 29 Episode 20

tk

Aired: 05/29/25
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 14
Watch newly revealed treasures from all five stops of ROADSHOW's Season 29 Tour!
Episode: S29 E25 | 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 2
tk
Episode: S29 E19
Watch 52:31
Antiques Roadshow
Never Seen That Before!
Discover finds that even our experts hadn’t seen prior to these magical ROADSHOW moments!
Episode: S29 E22 | 52:31
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 1
tk
Episode: S29 E18
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 2
tk
Episode: S29 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage San Jose, Hour 1
tk
Episode: S29 E16
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
Episode: S29 E15 | 52:27
Watch 52:32
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 2
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Episode: S29 E14 | 52:32
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 1
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!
Episode: S29 E13 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms discovering a $400,000 treasure!
Episode: S29 E12 | 52:26