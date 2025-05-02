© 2025 Connecticut Public

Antiques Roadshow

Vintage San Jose, Hour 1

Season 29 Episode 16

tk

Aired: 05/01/25
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 29
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 3
ROADSHOW searches for hidden treasures in Maryland including one $150,000 - $200,000 find!
Episode: S29 E15 | 52:27
Watch 52:32
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 2
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including one worth $180,000!
Episode: S29 E14 | 52:32
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Maryland Zoo, Hour 1
Watch astonishing treasures from ROADSHOW’s Baltimore stop! One is $350,000 - $570,000!
Episode: S29 E13 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms discovering a $400,000 treasure!
Episode: S29 E12 | 52:26
Watch 52:22
Antiques Roadshow
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, Hour 1
Discover delightful ROADSHOW treasures at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms!
Episode: S29 E10 | 52:22
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 3
Luminous treasures are unveiled at Living History Farms. One is $50,000 to $70,000!
Episode: S29 E9 | 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Never Seen That Before!
Tk
Episode: S29 E22
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 2
Watch remarkable finds from ROADSHOW’s stop in Iowa including a $70,000 to $90,000 item!
Episode: S29 E8 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Living History Farms, Hour 1
ROADSHOW visits Living History Farms for treasures and a top $75,000 to $125,000 find.
Episode: S29 E7 | 52:24
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Springs Preserve, Hour 3
ROADSHOW heads to the Mojave Desert in search of marvels at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.
Episode: S29 E6 | 52:25