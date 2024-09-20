Honolulu, Hour 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser David Bonsey explore Hawaii's music during a visit to the Kamaka ukulele factory. Highlights include: an 18-karat gold Victorian cuff bracelet; and a rare painting of Hilo Harbor by Joseph Nawahi, the first Hawaiian-born artist to paint in a Western style. Purchased for $400 in the 1970s, it now has an auction estimate of $100,000 to $150,000.