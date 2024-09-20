Raleigh, Hour 1

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's 2010 season kicks off from Raleigh, North Carolina, with a look at vintage whirligigs with appraiser Ken Farmer. Highlights include: a 1920 Arts and Crafts desk and lamp; a rare Gibson Double 12 Electric Guitar; and a set of Chinese Quianlong Period carved jade objects whose auction estimate of $710,000 to $1,070,000 makes it the highest value appraisal in Roadshow history.