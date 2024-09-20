Tucson, Hour 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Rosalie Sayyah visit the Arizona Inn to discuss vintage American Indian jewelry of the Southwest. Highlights include: a vibrant 19th-century Navajo chief's blanket; a silver brooch made in the 1940s by then-struggling sculptor Jose DeRivero; and a 1776 French harp that commands an estimated value of $60,000.