Vintage Toronto

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW looks back at some of the items appraised in Toronto, Canada in 1999 and how their values have fared in the today’s market. Highlights include a Victorian carved oak bed; a Duiffopruggar-style violin; and a Demetre Chiparus "Starfish" bronze that first appraised for $100,000-$150,000 and is now valued at $150,000-$250,000.