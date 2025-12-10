Jon Batiste

Extras
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Latest Episodes
ACL spotlights next-gen artists Role Model and MJ Lenderman & The Wind in captivating debuts.
Acclaimed country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Cam split the hour in revelatory performances,
ACL salutes the 50-year legacy of Austin club Antone’s with an all-star line-up of blues legends.
Five-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy dazzles with recent favorites.
ACL showcases Grammy-nominated roots sensations Charley Crockett and Waxahatchee in a radiant hour.
Indie pop band The Marías thrill with songs from their LP Submarine in a cinematic hour.
My Morning Jacket are inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame by Cameron Crowe in an epic hour.
Celebrated artist & producer FINNEAS takes center stage with songs from his solo LP For Cryin’ Out L
Sturgill Simpson performs songs from "Passage Du Desir," under a new name, Johnny Blue Skies.
Superstar Chris Stapleton returns with a scorching hour of country-rock classics from his LP Higher.