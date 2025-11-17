© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin City Limits

Role Model / MJ Lenderman & The Wind

Season 51 Episode 5108 | 53m 15s

A pair of next-generation singer-songwriters make Austin City Limits debuts: chart-topper Role Model performs hits from Kansas Anymore, while Asheville, NC indie-rock ace MJ Lenderman & The Wind light up the stage with songs from Manning Fireworks.

Aired: 11/21/25 | Expires: 12/21/25
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Produced in the State of Texas with the support of the Office of the Governor, Texas Film Commission.
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 6 Official Preview
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir: Hope of the Season
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:31
Watch 5:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles: Sharing the Language of the Soul
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:31
Watch 2:44
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dr. Charles Mulli: Changing the World Through Love
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:44
Watch 4:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dennis Haysbert: Finding Christmas Joy
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Austin City Limits Season 51
  • Austin City Limits Season 50
  • Austin City Limits Season 49
  • Austin City Limits Season 48
  • Austin City Limits Season 47
  • Austin City Limits Season 46
  • Austin City Limits Season 45
  • Austin City Limits Season 44
  • Austin City Limits Season 43
  • Austin City Limits Season 42
  • Austin City Limits Season 41
  • Austin City Limits Season 40
  • Austin City Limits Season 39
  • Austin City Limits Season 38
  • Austin City Limits Season 37
  • Austin City Limits Season 36
  • Austin City Limits Season 35
  • Austin City Limits Season 34
  • Austin City Limits Season 25
  • Austin City Limits Season 20
  • Austin City Limits
  • Austin City Limits Season 12
  • Austin City Limits Season 8
  • Austin City Limits Season 1
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Kelsea Ballerini / CAM
Acclaimed country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Cam split the hour in revelatory performances,
Episode: S51 E5107 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Celebrates Antone's & The Blues
ACL salutes the 50-year legacy of Austin club Antone’s with an all-star line-up of blues legends.
Episode: S51 E5106 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Samara Joy
Five-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy dazzles with recent favorites.
Episode: S51 E5105 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
Charley Crockett / Waxahatchee
ACL showcases Grammy-nominated roots sensations Charley Crockett and Waxahatchee in a radiant hour.
Episode: S51 E5104 | 53:15
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
The Marías
Indie pop band The Marías thrill with songs from their LP Submarine in a cinematic hour.
Episode: S51 E5102 | 53:15
Watch 53:14
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket are inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame by Cameron Crowe in an epic hour.
Episode: S51 E5103 | 53:14
Watch 53:15
Austin City Limits
FINNEAS
Celebrated artist & producer FINNEAS takes center stage with songs from his solo LP For Cryin’ Out L
Episode: S51 E5101 | 53:15
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Sturgill Simpson Presents Johnny Blue Skies
Sturgill Simpson performs songs from "Passage Du Desir," under a new name, Johnny Blue Skies.
Episode: S50 E5013 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Chris Stapleton
Superstar Chris Stapleton returns with a scorching hour of country-rock classics from his LP Higher.
Episode: S50 E5012 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Mickey Guyton / Carín León
A pair of trailblazers make ACL debuts: Country music’s Mickey Guyton and Latin star Carín León.
Episode: S50 E5011 | 53:25