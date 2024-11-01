Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
A dustbin strike creates a refuse site outside Nonnatus House. Joyce handles a rude patient.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Sturgill Simpson performs songs from "Passage Du Desir," under a new name, Johnny Blue Skies.
Superstar Chris Stapleton returns with a scorching hour of country-rock classics from his LP Higher.
A pair of trailblazers make ACL debuts: Country music’s Mickey Guyton and Latin star Carín León.
The Avett Brothers perform gems from their first album in five years in a high-energy hour.
Norah Jones dazzles with new LP Visions and Hurray for the Riff Raff debuts latest project
Colombian superstar Juanes lights up the stage with songs from his smash Vida Cotidiana in an epic h
Grammy-nominated Nashville sensations Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty thrill in a powerhouse hour.
Powerhouse singer-songwriter Brittany Howard dazzles with highlights from "What Now" in an epic hour
Relish an hour with the innovative Jacob Collier and formative bluegrass trio Nickel Creek.
Breakthrough indie-pop acts Maggie Rogers and Gracie Abrams perform their hits in a buoyant hour.