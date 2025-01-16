© 2025 Connecticut Public

Austin City Limits

Mickey Guyton / Carín León

Season 50 Episode 5011 | 53m 25s

A pair of trailblazing artists light up the ACL stage in must-see debuts: Country maverick Mickey Guyton performs hits and highlights from her LP :House on Fire" and global Latin music breakout Carín León thrills with tunes from "Boca Chueca Vol. 1."

Aired: 01/24/25 | Expires: 02/23/25
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Produced in the State of Texas with the support of the Office of the Governor, Texas Film Commission.
